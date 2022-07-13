In May 2022, a victim less than 15 years of age reported to the Halifax County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office that they had been sexual assaulted.
Information obtained through an extensive investigation by Sgt. R.B. Biggerstaff revealed that the alleged sexual assault occurred at the home of the suspect, Jesse James Hall, 26 of Littleton, North Carolina. Hall was arrested on July 11, and charged with statutory rape of a Child <= 15, and indecent liberties with a Child.
Hall is currently being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond. Hall has a court appearance scheduled in Halifax County District Court on July 20.
