Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, is among recipients of the 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award.

Hatch, who previously was named the Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom 2023 Teacher of the Year, was one of nine teachers across the country to receive the national honor. The awards were given by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and Farm Credit. 

