LAWRENCEVILLE – A news story that broke right before the Christmas holiday on WRIC Channel 8 about Lawrenceville Correctional Center, a private prison operated by the GEO Group, is getting a lot of attention. The facility is the only privately run prison in Virginia. State Senator Adam Ebbin, a Democrat from Alexandria, wants to prohibit privately run prisons in the Commonwealth and is planning to introduce legislation in the upcoming Virginia General Assembly to accomplish that goal. The 2021 session of the Virginia General Assembly starts on Jan. 13. Lawrenceville Correctional Center is medium security facility owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia. The facility has approximately 300 employees.
The report stated that Lawrenceville Correctional Center employs fewer correctional officers compared to state run facilities, employees work longer hours and pays lower wages. The report also highlighted unfair treatment of inmates regarding receiving medical care. There was also a mention of water problems and flooding this past summer, due to some leaky pipes. The Town of Lawrenceville provides water and sewer to the private prison.
On Wednesday State Senator Frank Ruff said he was aware of the news and further stated the design of the private prison is different from older state facilities and requires fewer correctional officers to operate efficiently. He will closely monitor the issue.
Delegate Roslyn Tyler issued the following statement about the news story.
“Unfortunately, Senator Ebbin, who represents a district in Northern Virginia, is re-introducing legislation that does not affect his district. I have been successfully working with the National Coalition of Public Safety Officers to improve our state correctional facilities work environment, addressing Correctional Officers shortages and increasing Correctional Officers annual salaries, as well as supported funding for inmate re-entry program for years.
“GEO, the private prison, as well as many of our stare correctional facilities have the same challenges to be addressed. Therefore, this does not warrants the closure of GEO or any other state facility. GEO employs over 300 people from Brunswick County and surrounding localities. Brunswick County, a rural area, is already economically challenged and combating the economical impacts of Covid-19.
“Yes, indeed, I am concerned about prison re-entry programs and inmates’ quality of life, but I am extremely concerned about the repercussion of the loss of jobs affecting working families quality of life and Correctional Officers low salary that qualify them for food stamps and some officers working 2 jobs to support their families.
“I would be delighted to have Senator Ebbin to join me, Senator Bell and the National Coalition of Public Safety Officers to explore viable solutions to improve and/or reform correctional facilities and re-entry programs.”
In a statement Christopher Feerreira, a spokesman for GEO Group said:
“For nearly two decades, we have safely and securely managed the Lawrenceville Correctional Center as a long-standing partner to the Virginia Department of Corrections. As an essential government services provider, our front-line employees strive daily to deliver high-quality services to those entrusted to our care. Staffing challenges are not unique in the correctional space and while we work with our government partners to ensure adequate staffing levels, our contacts provide for the appropriate amount of staff to safely and securely manage the Center. Due to the pandemic, many correctional settings are currently facing challenges recruiting and hiring qualified applicants.
”The Lawrenceville Correctional Center is also accredited by the American Correctional Association and is subject to oversight by an on-site contract monitor with the Virginia Department of Corrections, as well as routine client audits, third-party audits, and audits by GEO’s independent Contract Compliance division.
“Furthermore, we would note that in the most recent round of testing at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, no GEO staff tested positive for COVID-19. For COVID-19 information related to inmates at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, we would refer you to the Virginia Department of Corrections.”
It is likely that there will be many other news reports about this matter in the future. Ctizens in Brunswick County get very nervous when a source of income and jobs make the news cycle. They remember how damaging it was when the state closed Brunswick Correctional Center, also a medium security prison, and the negative impact it had on Brunswick County and the surrounding area.
