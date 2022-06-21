Just because school is out during the summer doesn’t mean learning has to stop. The Meherrin Regional Library system’s annual Summer Reading Program returns to Emporia’s Richardson Memorial Library this July, with this year’s theme being “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Children and teens up to age 17 have the chance to win a free book by reading and keeping track of the books they read throughout the summer. Those who read the most books in their age group will win a grand prize. Each age group has a set goal of books to read — teens aged 15-17 should read five books, children aged 10-14 should read 10, and ages up to nine should read 20.
Adults 18 and up can also participate by picking up a Book Bingo Card. Those who complete their bingo card in any direction will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card. Reading logs and bingo cards are due back at RML on Aug. 31.
There’s other summer fun at Richardson Memorial Library, including an Anime Club which meets up on the fourth Tuesday of each month, a Lego Club which meets every Wednesday, and a special demonstration from the local 4-H club on Thursday, July 21. Other events throughout July include the Mad Science (7th), Krendl the Magician (14th), and Uncle Henry animal show (28th) events.
If you’re in the mood to see a movie with friends even though the closest movieplex is miles away, you won’t want to miss Richardson’s summer Movie Mondays, every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. in August.
