Delegate Roslyn Tyler (75th District), vice chairperson of the Broadband Advisory Committee, delivered on improving high speed internet to rural communities. She introduced HB 2304 to increase broadband expansion services in rural areas of the Commonwealth which passed the House of Delegates with bi-partisan support with a vote of 99 to 0.
Broadband access and highspeed internet has always been a top priority of Delegate Tyler. Reliable high speed internet access is essential for economic development, businesses and virtual learning for students at schools/universities especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
HB 2304 will bridge the digital divide in the Commonwealth. The bill will allow Virginia-invested owned utilities to continue to install additional broadband capacities along existing electrical grids to connect internet services to approximately 500,00 Virginians currently in unserved communities.
Additionally, HB 2304 will make it easier for local governments to afford the cost of expanding broadband through public-partnership, relieving a cost burden that otherwise makes the cost of expanding broadband impossible for small local government.
