Two weeks.
That’s the timeline Robyn Holloway said the Thurman Adult Day Care Center is up against before the doors close for good. OnTuesday, Holloway returned to the chambers of the Emporia City Council seeking an answer on her June 1 request for $15,000. She recently approached the Greensville County Board of Supervisors with the same financial request.
City officials did not solve the dire financial straits facing the business but did not rule out a quick fix. City Councilman Woody Harris asked City Manager William Johnson and City Attorney Eric Gregory if there is a way to advance the funding to Thurman out of the budget. He added the stipulation that Thurman Adult Day Care reimburses the City for the loan.
“If the attorney can envision in any way of making that happen, he would really shine like a bright star that we all know he is, and he can point that out to us,” Harris said.
Holloway said she could not speak for John Thurman on the proposal. The City Council is slated to bring up the matter in a meeting this week.
Thurman Adult Day Care Center is for adults 18 and older giving people a place to get involved in activities. Co-owner John Thurman had a ribbon cutting celebrating the facility’s opening in January of 2020, but COVID-19 reared its ugly head, forcing the business to close for a spell. It has been an uphill climb since to keep the company afloat.
The center is contracted through the Department of Medical Assistance Services. Thurman Adult Day Care Center accepts all Medicaid Managed Care, Medicaid, and Veteran’s Care Insurance. The 1226 S. Main St. facility provides care for people from Emporia, Greensville, Brunswick, Sussex, Southampton, and Dinwiddie counties.
The nonexistent Medicaid Management Care reimbursements put the center in financial jeopardy. Holloway said the wheels are now turning and that the money will arrive. Still, the emergency funding requested from the City and County is needed to pay the mortgage and other needs. Payroll, utilities, and insurance costs need immediate attention.
“I’ve given up more than half my salary in two years to keep this thing going,” she said. “I don’t care about the money that we make or if I get a paycheck. I want to see the people that deserve a chance to have one. If they come to us, their families would be able to work, go grocery shopping, and they wouldn’t have to stay home by themselves.”
Holloway said if the money needed to allow the center to get back on its feet does not come soon, the doors would be closed for good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.