For the second time in a month, the Emporia City Council took no action on a GCPS request for a reappropriation of $775,000 from the FY22 to FY23 operating budget for an intensive day school program.
The funding was initially appropriated to purchase and renovate a building to house a new alternative education program for the Greensville County Public Schools Division. GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards presented an alternative plan he believes would be more cost-efficient.
The school division seeks to use the funding to restructure an intensive day school program. The 6-9 week intensive day school program is designed to address the behavior, social and emotional of high school and middle school students. GCPS implemented the program last year.
“We started in January and had eight students go through it,” Edwards said. “On those severe behaviors we have an agreement to send those students to the Behavior Resource Education Center in Petersburg, so we are addressing the needs of our students that need alternative education.”
The GCPS superintendent said the intensive day school program is cost-effective. He said the need to purchase land and remodel a building is mute with the intensive day school. In many jurisdictions the students would get placed in alternative school.
Edwards said an alternative school in the district requires purchasing land and remodeling a building. It would also need a staff of approximately seven people to fill all the core areas of the program, including a coordinator and school counselor.
“We could be talking about an average for the three-year range of $51,000 which could be about $444,000 annually,” Edwards said. “Our intent is not to increase the operating budget, but to use the funding that was already appropriated to continually serve our alternative education in the intensive day program.”
Edwards said he would not be going before the city council annually for a continuing request for positions if the city’s governing body granted the reappropriation of the funds.
Councilman Jim Saunders expressed concern that the request came two weeks after the city council approved a budget. The councilman said the latest proposal could have changed the budget. He also said he crunched numbers, and the annual cost of educating a student in Greensville County increased from an average of approximately $11,000 to $22,000 in the last 10 years.
The city’s lack of GCPS School Board representation is another concern for Saunders. On July 1, 2021, school board members representing the city, Marva Dunn and Janie Bush, had their voting privileges revoked after the contract between Emporia and Greensville County expired. Saunders said the city fully funded its share for GCPS and funds the school division well above the requirements set by the state. The councilman said he would continue to vote for the school budget but would go no further until the city gets representation on the school board.
“I’ll use the line that Mr. Harris (Councilman Woodrow Harris) used,” Saunders said. “In my mind it’s taxation without representation. I don’t mean the council, and I don’t mean the city. I mean the residents and taxpayers of the city. They deserve to have representation on that board. I know you’ve only been here for a year and you’re happening to catch it, and I’m sorry for that, but that is how I feel about the situation.”
No city council member motioned to approve or vote against the GCPS reappropriation of alternative education funds request.
