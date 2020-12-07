FREEMAN — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of Shawn David Livingston, 60.
According to Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts, his office received a call at 7:34 p.m. Friday regarding an unresponsive male at the 22000 block Of Governor Harrison Parkway near the Brunswick County, Greensville County line. Deputies discovered Livingston at the scene suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
“A home surveillance video was obtained which clearly shows at least three individuals force Livingston into his home earlier the same morning around 6:12 a.m. before daylight,” Roberts said in a press release. “Initial investigative information shows that drug distribution possibly had a strong influence in this case.”
The surveillance video is on the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Other outlets sharing the video on Facebook include the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Independent-Messenger, and Brunswick Times-Gazette. Roberts is asking anyone who recognizes any of the three individuals in the video to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133 or the Crime Solvers line at 434-848-2336. Information leading to an arrest in the case could net a reward of up to $1,000.
