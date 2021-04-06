LAWRENCEVILLE – Markeetia Sherelle Rawles, 21, from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina is charged with delivery of drugs, firearms, etc. to a prisoner on March 25..
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy A. S. Grassel responded to 1607 Lawrenceville Plank Road for a report of an officer attempting to bring suspected narcotics into the prison. Staff advised that Rawles had attempted to clear the security station but failed. She had made it onto the property and into the secure part of the prison. During a pat down they found suspected marijuana and heroin on the inside of her pants against her leg.
Grassel reviewed the suspected materials. It was a bag containing a brown powder substance that appeared to be heroin. There was also a bag of a green plant substance that smelled like marijuana. Rawles was advised of her rights. She stated that she had marijuana and a cell phone. She said she was being paid to bring drugs in. Rawles stated that she and her cousin went and met an inmate’s family member in Richmond and he gave her the items already packaged in black tape. She also said that she would be paid once the items were delivered to the inmate. She was going to be paid $500.
Rawles was arrested and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and held on a $2,500 secured bond.
