Greensville County Registrar Susan Conwell said 19 Greensville County residents cast an in-person ballot in the County Registrar’s Office during the first week of early voting. She mailed 219 absentee ballots to residents before early voting began on Sept. 23. Emporia Registrar Ashley Wall mailed out 116 absentee ballots, and 11 citizens voted in person during the first week of voting.
Greensville County residents will have a say in who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. Incumbent A. Donald McEachin-D is facing a challenge from Leon Benjamin-D. Citizens of Emporia and the Town of Jarratt will also cast ballots for Virginia’s U.S. House District 4.
Voters in the Town of Jarratt have a few more choices than their counterparts in the County. Previously, Jarratt voters chose their representatives in May. The Virginia General Assembly voted last year to move all local elections to November.
Jarratt voters will choose Town Council representatives and the mayor. Melanie Wilson is running unopposed as mayor. Town Council candidates are incumbents Anne F. Brown, Dana Y. Kinsley, and Yarrow Omar Smith. Gregory Adam Byers, Ruth S. O’Berry, and Brandon M. Rawlings are also on the November ballot.
On Nov. 8, Emporia voters will decide who will represent the municipality in four of the city’s seven districts.
The sudden and unexpected death of 34-year City Councilman F. Woodrow Harris on Sept. 9 occurred when the ballots were complete with candidates vying for seats. Harris was running unopposed in District 4. Harris’ wife, Carla, was appointed to fill her husband’s unexpired term. District 4 will be decided by a write-in campaign. District 7 City Council member Yolanda G. Hines is facing a challenge for her seat from Denise P. Webb. Clifton Threat and Doris T. White and are running unopposed for City Council in Districts 1 and 5, respectively.
The early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5, in Emporia. Absentee ballots by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8. The polls are open on election day from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
