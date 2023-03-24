The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee recognized Martha Moore of Louisa County with its Outstanding Woman in Agriculture Award March 11 at the organization’s Women’s Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach.
The award honors women for achievements in and contributions to the agriculture industry.
Moore is senior vice president of governmental relations for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. She has been with Farm Bureau for 31 years and currently manages the organization’s lobbying efforts at the local, state and national levels. She also focuses on policy issues regarding agriculture education, budget, forestry, land grant institutions and the environment.
Moore has a long tenure advocating for farmers, and in 2017 she was recognized with the VFBF Warren Beach Award for her efforts to support Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers Program.
In addition to her work with Farm Bureau, Moore currently serves on Virginia Tech's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Leadership Council. She co-chaired former Gov. Bob McDonnell's Agriculture and Forestry Transition Team. In 2013, McDonnell appointed her to the Rural Jobs Task Force. She also previously served on the Agriculture and Forestry Transition Teams of Govs. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine and Terry McAuliffe.
Additionally, she received the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ 2020 Friend of Conservation Award, which recognized her exemplary leadership, initiative and dedication to Virginia’s SWCDs.
Moore grew up on a tobacco farm in Pittsylvania County, which she now owns, and lives with her family in Louisa. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech.
During her keynote speech at the Women’s Leadership Conference, Moore said her agricultural upbringing, along with her parents’ active involvement in Farm Bureau, is what sparked her “passion and deep-rooted love of helping to be the voice of farmers.
“I love ag, and I enjoy government. What does that equal? An ag lobbyist,” Moore said. “I cannot say enough what an honor and privilege it has been to represent your voice at the General Assembly, among state agencies, with our Virginia congressional delegation and with other organizations around the state.”
Faye Hundley, VFBF Women’s Leadership Committee chair, said Farm Bureau is “fortunate to have Martha.
“When we think of a leader in Farm Bureau, especially as a woman, she’s always at the top,” Hundley said. “Whether it’s supporting the Young Farmers or the Women’s Program, coordinating meetings and roundtable discussions with legislators, or helping others get to know policymakers, everyone recognizes what an amazing job she does. She works so hard to build those relationships and connections between legislators and our farmers.”
Moore will receive a $500 donation to a charity of her choice, courtesy of the Women’s Leadership Program.
