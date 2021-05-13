During its recent meeting, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the proposed Greensville County Public Schools budget for FY 21-22. The approved budget consists of a total of $10,188,809, with costs shared between the County and the City of Emporia -- $6,083,318 from the County and $4,105,491 from the City.
Supervisors also approved the Capital Improvement Project (CIP) budget for GCPS -- $244,794 from the County and $165,206 from the City – totaling $410,000. Those funds will be used to install an emergency generator, a new fire alarm system, and to update the electrical panel at Greensville County High School. CIP funds will also be used to finish Phase III of the school bus garage addition.
The County and City have shared costs for GCPS since Aug. 8, 1969, when the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ordered that the City of Emporia could not withhold its share of financial support for the operation of public schools by the County School Board. The current extension of the cost sharing agreement expires on June 31, 2021. And while the County and City have been engaged in extensive negotiations to reach a new long-term agreement, none has been made.
In an April 2 letter to City Manager William Johnson, County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Brown expressed the need to have both localities supporting GCPS financially. The letter acknowledges the growing list of repairs and renovations that are needed at every school in the district, and stated that the City had made no acknowledgement to participating in debt service for school facilities.
“In fact,” the letter stated, “the City has expressed its intent to explore creating its own school facilities and school system, or alternatively, transporting its students to schools in neighboring communities. The County hopes that the City will reconsider and continue having City students attend the Greensville County Public Schools, but the County cannot wait longer to move forward given the state of school facilities.”
Both the letter and the resolution approving the GPCS 21-22 budget stated that the County would continue to make educational services and facilities available to the City for FY 21-22. The County will charge the City for these uses on a per student cost using the net local school cost of GCPS and the Average Daily Membership numbers published by the Virginia Department of Education. The County will charge the City a per student cost that is 10% less than the cost incurred by the County on the same basis, conditional to the City continuing to provide all allocated federal and state education aid to the County for GCPS use.
The letter also stated that the County would reserve the right to change these charges after reasonable notice to the City. The County will send monthly invoices to the City, beginning in June for charges during July, and monthly thereafter.
