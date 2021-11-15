The American Red Cross returns to Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave.
It’s the last of six local Blood Drives this year. When the pandemic swept through the area American Red Cross leaders worried that it could lead to lower blood donations. That has not happened in Emporia. The first local 2021 Blood Drive in January produced 65 units of blood. Mid-Atlantic Region Account Manager for Donor Recruitment Marla Watson was impressed with the turnout. During the January event she also heaped praise on the Emporia operation.
“This is an awesome drive,” Watson said. “At most of the drives, you have different people randomly. This is truly a community drive where you see the same faces every two months. It really makes for a great experience. It gives a good feel in here because it’s like a family. Many donors have gotten to know the phlebotomists, and they call on each other by name. It’s a really cool thing.”
Watson’s group is based in Richmond and covers central Virginia and Emporia-Greensville. Neighboring Brunswick County is another stop.
If you would like to set up an appointment to donate blood Wednesday, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.
The Mid Atlantic Region Blood Drive unit comes to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville every other month.
