Businesses donated items and gift certificates to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital employees as a thank you for everything they’ve done for the community during the pandemic. Team members were randomly drawn to win the items, spreading holiday cheer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greensville-Emporia led U.S. counties in GDP in 2019, report states
- Outgoing mayor expresses thanks to Emporia citizens
- Warren, Slate named ‘Firefighter of the Year’ by Greensville Co. VFD
- Farm Bureau to feature Greensville agriculture on TV
- Greensville Elementary School teachers praised for virtual instruction
- Pandemic can’t stop Christmas Happiness in Emporia-Greensville
- Halifax NC Sheriff's Office looking for missing person
- VCU CMH staff receives COVID vaccine
- Phillips brings ‘Positive Action’ to GES students through program
- VCU CMH lobby staff keeps patients, visitors safe from COVID-19
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.