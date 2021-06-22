After more than seven months of negotiations, leaders of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center and Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. have come to an agreement. As of July 1, Anthem Insurance is in-network at Bon Secours SVMC.
It's been a long waiting period. When the previous contract ended Dec. 1, it put Anthem carriers out of network at the local medical facility, including City of Emporia employees. Municipal workers in Dinwiddie, Prince George, and Hopewell were in the same boat.
During a February Emporia City Council meeting, Emporia City councilmen Jim Saunders and Woody Harris raised concerns about Anthem Health Insurance not being part of the Bon Secours network. Bon Secours representatives John Emery, president, and Rhodes Rittenour, vice president of external and regulatory affairs for Bon Secours in the Richmond market, said the negotiations with Anthem were ongoing. Those negotiations ended fruitfully.
"We understand that Bon Secours being out of Anthem's network was difficult for our patients with Anthem insurance," said Bon Secours in a press release. "Bon Secours continuously advocates for the citizens of our community to have access to high-quality health care in their neighborhood. At Bon Secours, our goal is to have long-term agreements with all major payers, including Anthem, so our patients can have easy access to quality care in our community. That is why we diligently worked to resolve this situation for the good of this community. Thank you for your patience throughout this process."
Other Bon Secours hospitals falling under the umbrella of the new deal are Southside Medical Center and Southampton Medical Center.
During the seven months of Anthem being out of network, it still covered emergency medical services at the facility. As of July 1, Anthem carriers no longer need to worry if their coverage falls under the Bon Secours SVMC umbrella.
