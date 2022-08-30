LAWRENCEVILLE – Rose Marie Broadnax, 50, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with possession of a Schedule I, II controlled substance on Aug. 20, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant D. M. Peter was dispatched to a residence on Christanna Highway for a female that was knocking on their door. He found a female sitting on the front steps. She stated that she was diabetic and was trying to get a ride to Dollar General. Peter ran her name and she came back suspended but clear of warrants.
Peter asked Broadnax if she was trying to get a ride to Dollar General and he would give her a ride. He asked if she had any weapons or anything illegal in her purse. Broadnax stated that she did not and she got up after the residents gave her a bottle of water. Broadnax gave consent to search her purse before transport. She removed two bundles of paper towels from the coin pocket and as she did Peter could see and immediately recognized a glass-smoking device used to smoke crack. Peter asked if he could see what was in the paper towel, which she said she was holding for a friend.
Broadnax was read her rights and the pipes were confiscated along with her purse. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
