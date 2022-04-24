VIRGINIA BEACH – On July 1, 2021, new cannabis laws went into effect in Virginia. AAA wants to remind motorists how this new law affects them and how they can remain safe behind the wheel.
“With the legalization of recreational cannabis use last year, it is important now more than ever that motorists know how consuming cannabis can affect their driving,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “The bottom line is if you feel different – you drive different.”
AAA wants drivers to know that consuming cannabis can affect your driving abilities in these ways:
• Difficulty maintaining attention.
• Slower reaction times.
• Harder to stay in traffic lane.
• Harder to judge distances.
• Slower decision-making.
• Reduced peripheral/side vision.
• Reduced coordination.
To learn more about how cannabis impacts driving skills, motorists are encouraged to take AAA’s free online e-module Shifting Gears. This interactive course covers:
1. How cannabis can impair our ability to drive safely.
2. The impact of cannabis use behind the wheel.
3. How cannabis impacts the brain and body.
4. Ways law enforcement can detect impairment.
5. Making safe decisions to protect all roadway users.
Find the e-module at AAA.com/ShiftingGears.
AAA recognizes the need for continued consumer education on the dangers of driving impaired and the need for additional Drug Recognition Experts on Virginia’s police forces to help combat drug-impaired driving. To that end, AAA worked in 2021 and 2022 to ensure adequate funding remains available in the state budget to support these efforts.
Virginia State Police and Virginia DMV are working hard to train additional officers across the Commonwealth. Officers trained as drug recognition experts (DREs) are frequently called upon to differentiate between drug influence and medical and/or mental disorders. Their training is an extremely valuable tool in combating the adverse effects of drug- and alcohol-impaired driving in Virginia. Currently, Virginia has 53 DREs, up from 21 in August 2020. More than doubling the number of DREs after legalization of recreational cannabis use was one of Virginia's goals. Fifteen more DREs are expected to be certified during Virginia State Police and Virginia DMV’s next DRE course, which ends in June.
