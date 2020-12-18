Conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have rendered this holiday season different from any other in memory, but one thing that remains the same is the urge to provide a bit of cheer through sharing gifts with loved ones. While online shopping numbers have reached unprecedented heights, the allure of “picking up and looking at” prospective purchases – and the reality that the time for ordering online gifts to arrive on time has passed – increase challenges for safe in-person shopping in 2020 between now and Christmas.
Related challenges for merchants are different but just as real, and the pandemic’s negative financial impact due to record job losses invites increased security risks for retail establishments, according to a Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) notification, Protecting Patrons During the Holiday Shopping Season, recently provided by the Crater Health District.
Changes in customer behavior in 2020 like the necessity of social distancing and mask-wearing have temporarily altered the operations of many retailers, CISA warns. And the result of many states including Virginia limiting the number of patrons allowed in establishments of any kind can mean the necessity of concern by merchants for the safety of customers waiting in lines outside the venue, for example.
An often-overlooked concern for merchants, according to CISA, is how their own financial situations may be disregarded overlooked in their natural concern for the safety of their shoppers.
In relation to safety both from theft and any possible terrorist activities they warn, “Shopping venue employees should be trained to recognize and report suspicious behavior to their managers, security, or local law enforcement agencies,” they warn.
Elaborating on “activities and behaviors that may be suspicious or indicative of criminal activity” CISA says that they “may include individual(s) placing an object or package, then abandoning it or leaving the area, taking pictures/videos of personnel, facilities, and/or security features in an unusual or covert manner, loitering at a location without a reasonable explanation, attempting to access sensitive or restricted areas, inquiring about the operations and security of areas where large crowds gather, carrying objects that may seem unusual for the surroundings, and wearing unusually bulky clothing that is inconsistent with weather conditions.”
