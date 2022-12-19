Southside Community Corrections Director Clara Faison’s experience as a probation officer allowed her to determine the causes leading people to trouble with the law. Drug addiction plays a critical role in leading people to incarceration. Today’s most dangerous culprit is Fentanyl.
“One of the biggest problems we are facing today is the Fentanyl crisis. It’s for real,” Faison said. “Much like the crack epidemic, when everybody’s life was touched at some point. If you ran a business you were touched in some way. It’s the same thing with Fentanyl. It’s our No. 1 crisis right now.”
Fentanyl overdoses are the No. 1 killer of people in the U.S. between 18 and 45. Faison said the drug is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. The Fentanyl crisis is rapidly growing. Many people get exposed to Fentanyl without their knowledge. A citizen on probation taking a drug test could test positive for marijuana and Fentanyl. They are surprised when learning they tested positive for Fentanyl.
The distribution devices of Fentanyl are changing rapidly. Drug dealers are creating pills that emulate candy. The drug could get packaged to look like something similar to Skittles or Milk Duds. Faison said the goal of the drug dealer is simple.
“They don’t care what they put them in as long as they can get somebody addicted,” she said. The Fentanyl keeps you coming back. It’s bad for businesses, and it’s bad for the community. If you have grandkids, those same Meth pills and Fentanyl pills don’t take much to get kids hooked. Kids are going to eat candy. I did. So when you talk about someone coming up to kids and saying here’s a box of Skittles, or here’s a lollipop, beware. They’re putting it in everything. It’s a vital and serious thing we have going on.”
Faison said Fentanyl addiction brings addicts into a store to steal to feed their addiction. The community gets harmed by merchants recovering their losses by raising prices. The Southside Community Corrections director said theft in today’s inflationary times compound rising costs for consumers.
“We’re going to try and do what we can do as an agency,” Faison said. “That’s also pairing up with the community, and as a whole finding out what we can do. Just one person, one group or one agency isn’t going to work. It has to be a team effect to get this thing taken care of.”
