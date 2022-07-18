HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In reference to the earlier reported burglary and assault on Highway 48 near Ringwood that occurred during the evening hours of Friday, July 15, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of Curtez Rynell Whitaker, 25 years old of Enfield. During this incident Whitaker broke into the residence and assaulted an elderly female in the Ringwood community. The victim’s injuries resulted in her being transported to ECU Health Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina. The victim remains in stable condition.
After an extensive investigation by both deputies and detectives throughout most of Saturday, July 16. Whitaker became a person of interest. The community was very helpful in assisting the Sheriff’s Office with identifying Whitaker after a social media posting identified him from a previous incident a month before. Whitaker turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. Whitaker has been charged with attempted first-degree forcible rape, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and or injure, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Whitaker was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond with a July 28 Halifax County District court date.
