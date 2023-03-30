-

Greensville County High School’s “G-Force” Marching Band performs at Tuesday night’s Washington Wizards home game at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

 Greensville County High School/Facebook

For the second time in 2023, Greensville County High School’s beloved G-Force Marching Band made the three-hour bus ride to Washington to play before crowds at a major league sporting event in the nation’s capital.

Earlier this year, the G-Force played as part of the pregame show at the Washington Commanders’ Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field on New Year’s Day. This past Tuesday, the band added to its list of accolades by performing at the pregame show before the Washington Wizards’ home game at the Capital One Arena against the Boston Celtics. 

