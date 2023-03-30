For the second time in 2023, Greensville County High School’s beloved G-Force Marching Band made the three-hour bus ride to Washington to play before crowds at a major league sporting event in the nation’s capital.
Earlier this year, the G-Force played as part of the pregame show at the Washington Commanders’ Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field on New Year’s Day. This past Tuesday, the band added to its list of accolades by performing at the pregame show before the Washington Wizards’ home game at the Capital One Arena against the Boston Celtics.
A packed house of 20,476 fans saw Greensville County’s acclaimed marching band perform before the Wizards and Celtics took the floor.
This is not the first time the G-Force has performed for a Wizards game at Capital One Arena. In November 2019, the G-Force played the halftime show for another Washington Wizards home game alongside the Elite Dance Company of Emporia, Va.
The G-Force is no stranger to performing on sports’ biggest stages. In February 2012, they were invited to perform at the Daytona 500, the opening race and most prestigious event of the NASCAR season. It took $12,500 of contributions to fund the trip to Florida, most of which came from a charity “Battle of the Bands” with rival Brunswick County High School.
Wherever there’s a major event in Greensville County, you’re sure to find the G-Force, who have played at most of the county’s holiday parades, the Virginia Peanut Festival, last October’s National Night Out celebration at Meherrin River Park, and of course, Greensville County High School athletic events.
On the G-Force’s Facebook page, the group teased the possibility of them possibly performing for a Wizards halftime show sometime in the future, writing “Stay tuned.”
The Wizards won Tuesday night’s game over Boston 130-111.
