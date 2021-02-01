Crater Health District has expanded vaccination availability to the Phase 1B priority groups, along with the launch of a new online tool for those looking to pre-register or receive information about the vaccine.
CHD represents the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg, as well as the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. Officials from CHD are encouraging anyone in priority groups Phase 1A or 1B to pre-register for their vaccines if they haven’t done so already.
“We are diligently working to provide vaccine to individuals in Phase 1a and 1b. Our goal is to carry out vaccine distribution to as many residents in these groups as possible,” said CHD Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The new online tool will gather the contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine, so that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify individuals to make an appointment to help speed up the process.”
The Virginia Department of Health reports that as of Friday, CHD had received 11,200 vaccine doses. Of those doses, 5,852 doses had been administered. Locally,
Emporia-Greensville had administered 787 vaccine doses, and 47 individuals have been fully vaccinated. To pre-register for your vaccine Individuals with viable Internet access can visit the Crater Health District website at www.craterhd.net. Once there, select “Crater Health District Vaccine Waitlist” to enter their personal information or the information of any number of individuals at a given facility. CHD is encouraging family members to assist those with limited or no computer access with their registration when they become eligible.
Residents within CHD with limited or no technical resources are being prompted to call the Crater Health District COVID-19 Customer Care Center at 804-862-8989.
The center is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of Friday, the center’s voice mailbox and full and representatives are limited. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that more workers would be brought on to staff call centers in local health districts as vaccines become more readily available.
CHD is reminding those who enter their information into the portal that doing so does not reserve a vaccine, nor does it schedule an actual vaccination appointment. Individuals will be contacted to register for appointments as time slots become available.
“We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available,” Hart said. “In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention to protect yourself and others by practicing: the three W’s: Wear your mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.