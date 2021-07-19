ABINGDON — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Virginia plans to invest $700 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to expedite the deployment of broadband infrastructure in unserved areas in the next three years.
The new proposal would accelerate Northam’s 10-year goal for achieving universal Internet access from 2028 to 2024.
Northam and General Assembly leaders released a statement in May detailing shared priorities for the use of $4.3 billion in federal funds Virginia received from the American Rescue Plan.
“It’s time to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st century necessity that it is—not just a luxury for some, but an essential utility for all,” Northam said. “The pandemic has reinforced how important high-quality broadband is for the health, education, and economic opportunity, and we cannot afford to leave any community behind. With this historic $700 million investment, universal broadband is now within our reach. I am grateful to Senator Warner for fighting to include this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which will be key to the success of local connectivity efforts and to ensuring every Virginian has affordable, reliable, and equitable access to high-speed Internet.”
The governor made his announcement at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Northam was joined by Sen. Mark Warner, State Sen. Janet Howell, as well as Del. Roslyn Tyler, who lead Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council.
“I have lived in a rural area my entire life and I know that the Commonwealth benefits as a whole when we lift up all communities,” Tyler said. “This investment will have a tremendous impact on countless Virginians and allow our communities to prosper and grow.”
Since 2018, Virginia has awarded roughly $124 million in broadband grants, connecting over 140,000 homes and businesses. Northam and the General Assembly made large investments in the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), a public-private partnership that provides financial assistance to expand broadband service into communities unserved by providers.
With Northam’s prioritization of broadband expansion, Virginia is on track to become one of the first states in the country to achieve universal broadband service.
In 2019, Northam worked with the Genral Assembly to establish a pilot program to promote collaboration between localities, electric utilities and Internet service providers to connect unserved areas to high-speed Internet.
=In just two years, the pilot program has helped connect more than 13,000 homes and businesses. Earlier this year, Northam signed legislation to make the pilot program permanent.
“With telehealth and telework becoming permanent staples across the nation, access to broadband is more critical than ever,” Warner said. “Earlier this year, I was proud to help deliver more than $3.7 billion dollars in direct fiscal relief for the Commonwealth through the American Rescue Plan, including hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband.
“I’m hopeful that my friends in the General Assembly will use $700 million of that funding to expand access to broadband, thereby creating economic opportunity and ensuring that every Virginian can meaningfully participate in our 21st century economy.”
