The BGF Industries Multilayer Plant in South Hill has made plans to close the facility at the end of March.
Few details have been made available about the closure. South Hill Town Manager Kim Callis did confirm that the business is closing and that some sort of assistance will be provided to the employees, though he could not say what that assistance entails. Attempts to reach a BGF representative for comment were unsuccessful.
The Mecklenburg Sun reported on their website on Wednesday, February 3 that employees had received a letter shortly before Christmas that informed them of the upcoming closure and that operations would be moved to the Altavista location.
The BGF Industries Multilayer Plant opened in the Interstate Industrial Park on Butts Road in South Hill in 1996 manufacturing lightweight fabrics for the electronics industry. According to the BGF website, “the South Hill Plant provides the most technologically advanced weaving and finishing equipment available.”
