Youth violent crime is increasing in Emporia-Greensville.
The Dec. 1 fatal shooting of a teen in Greensville County is one of several disturbing recent incidents bringing a public outcry to stop the violence in the community. Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw addressed the Emporia City Council on the matter.
“The level of concern and violence that have risen the last several weeks in the City of Emporia and Greensville County has been disheartening,” Pinksaw said.
Pinksaw said people are fed up. On Dec. 5, the police chief participated in a Violence Prevention Walk from Roses to the Veterans Memorial Park pavilion. Approximately 100 people gathered seeking solutions to the growing youth violence problem inflicting the community.
Law enforcement is seeing younger children involved in the violence. Pinksaw said the EPD is focused on going to neighborhoods, talking to kids, and getting schools involved to curtail the growing problem. Emporia City Councilman Clifton Threat appreciates the active measures discussed by the police chief.
“People know things, but they just don’t feel comfortable enough to step forward and share,” Threat said. “Once you get things going in that direction, I think that will help you on your job. It won’t become easy, but it will become easier if people come forward and share things that they know.”
Pinksaw said the EPD is committed to stopping the youth violence, but added it would be a mistake if the department waited for people to come to them. He said the EPD needs to go to the people.
“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together,” Pinksaw said. “This is a community problem, and we want to work together to solve the problem.”
Pinksaw recently met with Emporia City Manager William Johnson, Greensville Sheriff Tim Jarratt, and GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards, seeking solutions to curb the youth violence in the community.
