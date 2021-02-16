PETERSBURG — Delegate Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg) announced that she had helped secure 2,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the Crater Health District through a coordinated effort with The Virginia Department of Health, Sports Backers, and the City of Petersburg.
“This is a race against time," Aird said, "and my office is laser-focused on solution-driven plans like this event to ramp up vaccine distribution with a focus on vulnerable communities." Adding, "We cannot and we will not leave these communities behind.”
Doses will be allocated based on need and population. Each locality will work off of a wait list that has been growing since mid-January and prioritize residents who are 65 years or older.
According to a release from Aird’s office, the Crater Health District has recently been ranked as having some of the lowest vaccine distribution numbers despite also having some of the lowest health indicators in the Commonwealth.
“Recognizing the urgent need of the district, I coordinated with Dr. Avula, who offered to allocate the additional doses if we could organize a distribution event. Working along with our localities and partner organizations; my office has worked tirelessly to plan this unified vaccination clinic that will ensure our most vulnerable are prioritized and have equitable access to the vaccine,” said Aird.
