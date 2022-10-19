Each January and October, the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville typically runs a promotion in which it will waive its usual “joiners’ fee” for incoming members in exchange for a donation of some kind, with the proceeds of the donations going to a noble cause.
This October is no exception, as the YMCA is waiving its joiners’ fee all month long for new members who bring in any sort of non-perishable food item — preferably canned goods of some kind. These non-perishable food items will be donated to the Samaritan Kitchen, located on North Main Street.
Depending on the length of the desired subscription, a food donation throughout the month of October will save a new member anywhere from $35 to $75.
For the last such promotion back in January, the YMCA waived joiners’ fees for those who brought in an item of pet food. In total, over 100 bags of pet food were donated to the local humane society, as well as the Emporia City Animal Shelter on Sunnyside Lane and the Greensville County Animal Shelter on Falling Run Road, both in Emporia.
Also, in January 2021, the YMCA waived joiners’ fees for anyone who donated pairs of adult socks, which would be donated to local nursing homes.
