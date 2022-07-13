Are the dog days of summer getting to you? Do you not have a functioning air conditioner at home? Don’t worry, because you may be eligible for the Senior Cool Care program.
In collaboration with Dominion Energy, the Crater District Area Agency on Aging — headquartered in Petersburg — is partnering with local retailers to provide single-room air conditioners to low-income senior citizens to help them keep cool during the blistering hot summer months.
To qualify for the Senior Cool Care Program, residents must be at least 60 years of age and in need of additional cooling at home. Their Adjusted Gross Income must also be at or below 150% of the federal poverty line.
For one-person households, that line is $1,699 a month; for two-person households, $2,289 per month.
Residents must also live within Dominion Energy’s coverage area.
For more information, contact Pamela Kreicar at the Crater District Area on Aging at (804) 732-7020, ext. 1004.
The Cool Care Program runs through Oct. 31.
