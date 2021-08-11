During the recent Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting, both the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and County Water & Sewer Authority voted unanimously to continue holding meetings at the Golden Leaf Commons.
Both bodies moved meetings from the County Government building to the Commons in July of 2020. The open space of the Commons building allowed for better spacing and protections during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t want to see us go into any meeting where we have a mandatory… somebody wearing a mask,” said Board member William Cain, “based on the data as it’s coming in, I know we’ve got an uprising in COVID cases.”
Cain emphasized that he did not want to put the Board in a position where someone would be turned away from a meeting for not wearing a mask, citing the unrest caused by similar instances across the county.
In recent months, Commons staff has added more seating to the Supervisors meetings, and seating has been needed. More citizens have showed up to voice their opinions and concerns during meetings in 2021 than in 2020 amidst the pandemic. As COVID cases continue to rise, however, the Board may need to reinstate social distancing requirements for meeting attendees.
