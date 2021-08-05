Ahhh. It’s that time again.
Alabama vs. Tennessee has its “Third Saturday in October” moniker for football. Emporia-Greensville’s favorite sorority sisters have their “Second Friday in August” slogan. The only difference is the “Second Friday in August” hasn’t changed in 15 years. The “Third Saturday in October” slogan doesn’t always come to fruition.
Beta Sigma Phi brings its annual golf tournament to Emporia Country Club at noon, Aug. 13. Beta Sigma Phi is a sorority that provides scholarships to first-year college students and distributes money to community groups and organizations. For the sorority sisters to pump dollars into the community, it needs funding. That is where the golf tournament comes in.
Beta Sigma Phi member Dale Temple said it will be the first tournament with the new greens. Emporia Country Club leaders are working on the course renovations.
“The money we raise goes back to the community to help other groups that are helping as much as they can,” Beta Sigma Phi’s Janice Palmer said. “Whenever there is a need or somebody seems to need money and ask us for help, we do if we have anything left in our budget.”
Registration for the day of golf is currently underway. The four-person Captain’s Choice format will be used again this year. The fee is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Registration and lunch begin at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start triggering the day of play. The registration fee covers the green and cart fees. If a drive doesn’t go the way one hopes, the old mulligan has been put in the tournament rules, allowing a player to purchase a mulligan for $5. Entry forms can be picked up at the Emporia Country Club. Applications and the checks are payable to Beta Sigma Phi by sending them to Jessica Jarratt, 400 Cifers Lane, Emporia, VA 23847, or dropped off at the Emporia Country Club Pro Shop 578 Country Club Road, Emporia.
The late Margie King founded the local group in 1972, and it has been going strong for 49 years and counting. Beta Sigma Phi is a social organization, but club member Janice Palmer said the local affiliate moved into community outreach shortly after its founding by King.
“That’s by choice,” Palmer said. “We want to contribute to the community. We decided to be a civic group because we want to do things in the community to help Emporia and Greensville.”
The “Second Friday in August” is just around the corner. It’s another chance for golfers to enjoy fellowship amongst each other and raise revenue that goes right back into the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.