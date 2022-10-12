LAWRENCEVILLE – The members and supporters of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, 310 West Church Street, are celebrating 175 years of ministry to Brunswick County and surrounding area. I was asked to talk with Mabel Brewer, 94, and Wilbur Brewer, 96, to share what Lawrenceville United Methodist Church means to them and to also share a little of the church’s history. Anne Burke, who is the organist and pianist and long time member, helped organize the interview and joined us for the conversation.
Mr. and Mrs. Brewer are the oldest living married couple in the church and remain active. Mabel said Van Doyle is 101 and lives in a nursing home near her daughter, Susan, in Woodbridge, Virginia, making her the oldest member.
Mabel said she was raised in the Lawrenceville Baptist Church but joined Wilbur at Lawrenceville UMC around 1960 so the couple could worship together, a choice she stands by to this day. Wilbur has been attending since around 1952.
“I don’t think there is a lot of difference between Baptist and Methodist as long as you are worshiping the Lord. We have seen a lot of Pastors over the years. I think Rev. Lewis was pastor when I joined,” Mabel said.
Mabel prepared a list of Pastors: Bob Rose, Bill Clarke, Henry Matthews, Robert Callis and his wife, Beatrice, Howard Satterwhite, A. D. Goodson, David Morefield, Bob Hawkins, Steve Bradley, Pam Sealy, Lawrence Thompson, Al Knotts, Randy Rilee, Seonyoung Kim, John Jones, Cecelia Brooks, and Pastor Kimberly Barker-Brugman.
Mabel said she and Wilbur have enjoyed many friendships with members of the church over the years and she sang regularly in the choir until the pandemic hit two years ago.
Anne said Mabel has a beautiful soprano voice and she could always count on Mabel to serve in the choir. Anne recently played one of Mabel’s favorite hymns for the offertory – “His Eye is on the Sparrow.” Wilbur joined in by saying how much he enjoys Anne’s playing and how much music adds to the worship service.
It is hard to believe but Wilbur still works 4 days a week at Brunswick Rubber Company! Mabel served as the Clerk/Treasurer for the Town of Lawrenceville for 27 years from 1966 – 1993. Anne said Wilbur has served many positions at the church including the Nominating Committee. When I arrived for the interview Wilbur was tilling his garden. They enjoy their quiet life in Lawrenceville watching and feeding the birds during the winter and often see deer in the backyard. Wilbur found a way to keep the squirrels from eating the birdseed and is proud of that fact.
Mabel and Wilbur said Lawrenceville United Methodist Church has been an important part of their lives and Mabel remembers being active in the United Methodist Women. Their children, Denise Harris and Winston Brewer, were active in the church growing up. They remember when large crowds attended church. The names of their grandchildren are: Ashley Hardin, Lauren Hoffman, Wesley Harris, Meredith Fleig, Rebekah Towns and Matthew Brewer. The names of their great grandchildren are: Luke Hardin, Avery Hardin, Madison Hoffman, Graham Hoffman, Brokelyn Fleig, Charlotte Fleig and Chamberlayne Towns.
Mabel and Wilbur plan to attend the service on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. to help celebrate the church’s rich history. She expressed appreciation to her church family for their kindness over the years and for their friendships.
“We have so many blessings, family, church family and friends. I like to think God has left us here for a reason. I think you have to stay active to stay healthy. I spend a lot of time in my chair, which I also call my nest, but I know I have to keep moving. We look out for each other and people look out for us – what a blessing,” Mabel said.
