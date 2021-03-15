SOUTH HILL – The nation’s COVID-19 vaccine supply has increased and more people can get vaccinated — including at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s (VCU Health CMH) Vaccination Clinics:
More people are eligible for the vaccine:
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) expanded who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The phase 1b rollout phase, currently in effect, now includes people ages 16 through 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19. Anyone over the age of 65, regardless of health conditions is still eligible for the vaccine.
A new vaccine is available:
The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a third vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. The Johnson & Johnson (J&&) vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective in preventing death from the disease and highly effective in preventing hospitalization. It also has the advantage of requiring only one dose.
Vaccine supply is going up:
The state’s vaccine supply, is steadily increasing.
What this means for the public:
It is VCU Health CMH’s mission to serve any citizen. This includes a deep commitment to protecting the most vulnerable community members.
Through a partnership with the Southside Health District, CMH is offering the vaccine to the public in 1a and 1b through their community vaccination clinic on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. beginning March 12 at the old CMH emergency room, located in South Hill on Buena Vista Circle. These clinics will continue every Friday as long as there remains a need for area residents to be vaccinated and the vaccine supply is available.
How do you get your vaccine scheduled?
Contact the CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Please do not leave a message, those messages will not be returned. Slots are limited to 200 per day so please be patient. CMH will continue to make appointments as long as there is a need.
No walk-ins are permitted at the clinic.
It may take several months for vaccine supply to catch up with demand. Everyone must continue taking important precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. This includes wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing and limiting gatherings.
Who is eligible for this public Vaccination Clinic?
Anyone over the age of 75, regardless of health conditions.
If you are between the ages 16 and 64 and experience one or more CDC-listed chronic conditions that are associated with poor outcomes from COVID-19, and live in a community with a higher risk of COVID exposure based on community prevalence of COVID-19.
