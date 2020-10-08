RICHMOND – Governor Ralph Northam announced that OmMade Peanut Butter would invest nearly $300,000 to establish a manufacturing operation in Fairfax County. OmMade is a woman and minority-owned, all natural, gourmet peanut butter company.
“Supporting innovative agribusinesses like OmMade Peanut Butter is key to spreading economic growth and opportunity to all parts of the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “With bold and unique flavors, high-quality natural ingredients, and a commitment to locally-sourced peanuts, the company is a natural fit for Virginia.
Over the next three years, the company will source 30,000 pounds of peanuts from Virginia farmers.
OmMade’s founder and creater Radhika Murari said the state’s peanut production has been the key to her company’s success.
“Because of the unmatched flavor of Virginia peanuts, OmMade Peanut Butter is not only the best-tasting peanut butter on the market, it is also extremely healthy,” Murari said. “I appreciate this support from Fairfax County and the Commonwealth, which will enable OmMade Peanut Butter to set up a commercial production facility and allow for nationwide sales expansion.”
Murari began making and selling her peanut butter eight years ago at the Fairfax County Farmers’ Market. Her local success led to online sales and distribution to Whole Foods stores in the area. This investment moves OmMade’s production out of Murari’s kitchen and into the new commercial, which will also bring a number of jobs to the area.
OmMade Peanut Butter is a part of Virginia’s Finest®, a program that identifies and promotes top-quality Virginia-grown produce and specialty foods.
“I am pleased that the Commonwealth has been able to support OmMade Peanut Butter,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, “first through the Virginia’s Finest® program and now with this funding award. It is through partnerships like these that we keep our economy and our agricultural community growing.”
