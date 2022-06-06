One of Emporia’s busiest and most important roads is getting a much-needed makeover this week, which means residents may have to alter their travel plans for a few days.
A quarter-mile section of West Atlantic Street in Emporia is undergoing repaving efforts. Crews began work on the project Sunday.
This section stretches from the Wolfe Street intersection in the west to the North Main Street intersection in the east. Repaving will take place during the night, between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Emporia’s local CVS Pharmacy lies along this route, as does the local NAPA Auto Parts and Goodwill stores, the TopHand Foundation building and Atlantic Street Car Wash. If you plan on visiting these establishments late at night during paving hours, be sure to plan an alternate route.
Truist Bank, First Citizens Bank, and First Community Bank also lie along this stretch of road, but all three close before paving hours begin.
The repaving project is scheduled to last three nights, but according to Emporia Deputy Director of Public Services Alton Mason, there may be an extra night needed to finish painting the stripes. Mason does not expect there to be much impact to traffic during non-paving hours.
