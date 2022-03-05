The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public's help with locating a convicted sex offender who is registered as living Amelia County, and is wanted on multiple counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender in Amelia County.
Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse, but has since moved and failed to provide a new address, as required by state law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. Tips have been received suggesting that he may be residing in Mecklenburg County.
Jackson, 43, is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9” in height and weighs approximately 320 lbs.
Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry search page located at:
https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/offenderDetails.html?regId=42475
