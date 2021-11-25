Richmond, VA The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), formerly CIT, is the nonprofit operating arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA) which represents a new era in the prioritization of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth.
“Working together is a powerful way to assure innovation, entrepreneurial success, and job creation in Virginia,” said Dr. Barbara Boyan, Dean of the College of Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University, and Board Chair for VIPA. “Removing barriers and expanding opportunities in all regions of the Commonwealth is critical. Being prepared to lead our nation by example as we educate, empower and embrace new technologies is essential to our immediate future and the future of our children.”
With the development of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA) and the support for the rebranding of CIT to the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), the Commonwealth’s commitment to emerging technology and opportunity at all stages of the innovation process is clear.
“This is an important next step in the growth and expansion of innovation in Virginia”, said Bob Stolle, President & CEO of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). “Connecting innovators with opportunities is our business as we continue to work to provide the leadership necessary for funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives that support success for Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.