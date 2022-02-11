Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) voted in support of H.R. 6617, the Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act, to temporarily extend government funding until March 11th, 2022. The legislation makes minimal changes to the provisions set forth in H.R. 6119, the Further Extending Government Funding Act, which was set to expire on February 18th, 2022.
“It is imperative that the United States government remains open, functional, and working for the American people. I voted in support of the continuing resolution to ensure that is the case,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “This temporary extension will provide time to complete bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on fiscal year 2022 appropriations legislation. While this extension was necessary, we cannot continue to fund our government for small, incremental periods of time. It is past time House and Senate Republicans come to the negotiation table in good faith, so that we can finalize our long-term funding package for fiscal year 2022.”
