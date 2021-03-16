While the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations continues to gain steam, positive cases of the coronavirus remain low in the Emporia-Greensville community.
As of March 10, there have been 2,101 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Emporia-Greensville, resulting in 66 deaths since March of 2020. The City of Emporia has registered 626 positive cases, while Greensville County has registered 1,475 positive cases. Forty-one deaths have been reported in Emporia, while 66 have been reported in Greensville County.
Following a four-day vaccination event hosted by Walmart Pharmacy from March 3-6, vaccination numbers have risen greatly in the area.
In Emporia, 1,057 doses have been administered, while 3,181 doses have been registered to residents in Greensville County, totaling 4,238 doses. In both areas, 2,885 individuals have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while 1,353 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be used during larger mass vaccination events in the near future.
During the early stages of vaccine distribution, Virginia was falling behind in reporting data on COVID-19 vaccinations by race and ethnicity compared to other states. Since then, the Virginia Department of Health has asked that the race and ethnicity of all who receive a vaccine be recorded. That data can be found on the VDH website.
As of March 10, the VDH website reports that in Emporia-Greensville, 771 white residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 731 Black individuals have received one dose. These numbers do not include the 1,324 individuals who received a vaccine without having their racial or ethnic information recorded.
Currently, Black residents make up roughly 62.5% of the Emporia-Greensville population.
