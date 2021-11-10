LAWRENCEVILLE – Glen Omark Pearson, 30, from Lawrenceville is charged with shooting from a vehicle on Oct. 22.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’ Office said Sergeant D. G. Peacock was dispatched to respond to shots fired call near the intersection of Tillman Road and Brodnax Road.
The reporting party said she saw a firearm come out of the window of a black Nissan and fire three times. The reporting party said the vehicle bearing a Virginia tag came to the intersection of Main Street and Governor Harrison Parkway and turned right heading east. The reporting party described the driver as a black male wear a ball cap.
When the call originated, Peacock was at the intersection of Grandy Road and Governor Harrison Parkway and he headed west on Governor Harrison Parkway in an attempt to intercept the black Nissan. Near the intersection of Jones Circle Road Peacock saw a black Nissan traveling east on Governor Harrison Parkway. The driver was a black male subject wearing a baseball cap. He notified dispatch and confirmed the license plate with the one provided by the reporting party.
Evans said that Peacock notified dispatch of his intention to find a safe place to conduct a motor vehicle stop keeping in mind the safety of the occupants and the motoring public. He intended to initiate the traffic stop at the intersection of Governor Harrison Parkway and Robinson Ferry Road.
Multiple other units marked they were en route.
Peacock conducted a traffic stop of the black Nissan at the intersection of Governor Harrison Parkway and Robinson Ferry Road.
All occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and all complied. The front seat passenger was a black male wearing a Baltimore Orioles cap. All subjects were separated and questioned. The driver was Pearson. He initially denied shooting from the vehicle but did state that they had been target practicing at his cousin’s house on Tillman Road.
The passenger admitted that Pearson had shot a firearm out of the window of the vehicle. The other passenger said he didn’t see or hear anything because he had been on the phone.
Dispatch patched the reporting party to Peacock’s phone The reporting party said she had been traveling north on Tillman Road when she observed the black Nissan back out in front of her out an address on Tillman Road and continue north. She stated she saw the driver of the vehicle put a firearm described as a “saw off” out of the driver’s side window. She stated the driver initially fired two shots and then pulled the firearm back into the window. The driver put the firearm out of the window and fired a third shot. The reporting party again said the driver of the vehicle was a black male wearing a ball cap.
Peacock spoke with Pearson again and advised him of his rights. Evans said after being confronted with the differences in his story and the stories of his passengers, he confessed to shooting from the window of his moving vehicle. He stated that he simply wanted to show his fiancé how the weapon worked. Pearson stated he put the firearm out of the window and fired three shots. He acknowledged that the vehicle was moving when he fired the shots and that he didn’t believe anyone was around. Pearson stated that he fired all three shots into the ditch. He also stated there were no homes in that area and that he used to hunt the woods around there.
With Pearson’s consent an AR style pistol was seized from the passenger’s side floorboard. The magazine for the pistol was seized form the glove box and two shell casings were seized from inside the vehicle.
All items were packaged and placed into evidence at the sheriff’s office.
Pearson was arrested and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and held on a $8,500 secured bond.
