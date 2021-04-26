In a crowded Golden Leaf Commons on Monday evening, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors sat patiently as a number of local residents took turns disputing the hiring of the prospective County Human Resources Director, Dr. Terrence Wood. After all was said and done, Wood’s letter of agreement was passed by a vote of 2-1, with one Board member abstaining.
There has been much ado made in recent weeks about Wood – both the terms of his hiring and his qualifications. Wood’s letter of agreement states the salary for his position will be $92,127, which far exceeds almost all County employees with any level of tenure. The original salary range advertised for the position during hiring was $50,000-$70,000. During Monday’s meeting, County Attorney Russell Slayton said that Wood’s prior human resources experience in Northampton County, North Carolina was used to determine his starting salary in his new position. Prior to hearing from the public, Supervisors voted 3-1 on an amendment to County personnel policy.
The amendment allowed the Board to offer incentive payments to offset benefits lost by candidates from previously held positions. In Wood’s case, the County will pay a sum of $8.885 to cover outstanding comp time and sick leave from his role as human resources director of Northampton County.
The amendment also allows Wood to immediately accrue vacation leave at the rate of an employee with 15 years of tenure for the County.
One citizen who chose to speak before the Board was Chris Thompson, who said he interviewed for the open position. Thompson said he had more than 20 years of experience as human resources director and was excited about the prospect of the role. However, upon applying for the position, he claimed he was told that the position had already been offered to someone who was related to a member of the Board.
“I wouldn’t take this job and work for this Board for one million dollars,” Thompson said. “I don’t know what the agendas are or what’s going on, but it’s definitely not to run the County as it should be run.”
An amendment was also made to the initial letter of agreement for Wood’s hiring.
The initial agreement stated that Wood would report directly to the Board of Supervisors, instead of the County Administrator like other County employees. That statement was amended, and Wood will report directly to the County Administrator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.