VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from falling pump prices, as the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. That’s the good news. Unfortunately, while lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
“The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. “But this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents higher than a year ago, and a dollar more per gallon than a pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 9.01 million to 8.74 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices dip through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Today's national average of $3.66 is 16 cents less than a month ago and 26 cents more than a year ago.
Local Stats
The gas price average for the Commonwealth decreased landing at $3.42. This is seven cents lower than a week ago and 12 cents lower than a month ago. In Hampton Roads, prices decreased 12 cents to $3.37, which is 16 cents lower than last month and 16 cents higher than a year ago.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.56 to settle at $80.08. Crude prices dropped last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 5.4 million bbl. Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns. For this week, persistent concerns that economic growth might stall, or reverse course could push prices lower. If crude demand declines, prices will likely follow suit.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.