Last month, the City of Emporia officially welcomed its new Community and Economic Development Manager, Mr. A. LaMar Hoy. At this Thursday's monthly Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce meeting, Mr. Hoy introduced himself to some of the small business owners of Emporia and laid out his strategy for making Emporia a better place for business.
Hoy brings years of experience as a civic planner with him to Emporia. Prior to taking his current role in Emporia, Hoy served as Economic Development Coordinator for the city of Manassas Park, Va., three hours north. Before that, he also served as Community Economic Development Planner for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
In his speech, Hoy acknowledged that he had a long road ahead of him in the city of Emporia, an area with a negative reputation around the commonwealth of Virginia. However, he expressed faith that the town could overcome that negative reputation with enough work, thought, and coordination.
"This community has unlimited potential. The reason why they have unlimited potential is that they have only done so much," said Hoy. "A lot of these communities feel like, 'this is kind of what we are.' And I say, 'Well, no, you are who you decide to be.'"
Key to Mr. Hoy's strategy for rebuilding Emporia is the idea of "tactical urbanism" -- using low-cost, off-the-shelf, short-term solutions to quickly improve cities and neighborhoods. Hoy cited pop-up parks as an example of tactical urbanism.
"What we do is, we allow citizens to create temporary structures in these places," said Hoy. "And if they find out...that they want to use it like that, then we actually make these things permanent."
During his presentation, Hoy touted the upcoming affordable subsidized housing project coming to Reese Street in Emporia, near the CSX railroad tracks. The project, led by Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation, is planned to feature 52 three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhomes and will be up and running by mid-2026, assuming everything goes according to plan.
It couldn't come soon enough for Hoy, who expressed surprise at how hard it was for both himself and others to find suitable housing in Emporia.
"I had to lower my standards, my expectations, my pride," said Hoy. "I realized I wasn't going to find what I wanted, but I would find what I needed. And that's the thing. We have to do better. We have to be able to make sure our residents aren't just getting what they need -- four walls and a roof and a flushing toilet."
Hoy stressed that the planned housing development would be keep to both bringing new residents and keeping Emporia's current workforce in town. Currently, according to data from SCDHC, 71% of Emporia employees live outside of town, with 18% living in North Carolina.
One of Hoy's other immediate goals is to do something with the now-abandoned elementary school auditorium building on South Main Street, directly across from the Emporia city government building.
"What I would really like to do is to find partners and allies that want to save that historic school and allow us to not only refurbish it, but build upon it to make it an actual community and cultural arts center for the city," said Hoy.
Some ideas floated by Hoy included refurbishing the former theater portion and making it a viable space for musical and theater performances, as well as turning another portion of the building into an art gallery. Currently, the only thing close to a workable performing arts venue in Emporia is the auditorium of Greensville Elementary School, which is used by the Meherrin River Arts Council for its acts.
