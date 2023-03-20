-

A. LaMar Hoy, Emporia’s new Community and Economic Development Manager, speaks during Thursday’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce.

 William Pitts/Staff Writer

Last month, the City of Emporia officially welcomed its new Community and Economic Development Manager, Mr. A. LaMar Hoy. At this Thursday's monthly Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce meeting, Mr. Hoy introduced himself to some of the small business owners of Emporia and laid out his strategy for making Emporia a better place for business. 

Hoy brings years of experience as a civic planner with him to Emporia. Prior to taking his current role in Emporia, Hoy served as Economic Development Coordinator for the city of Manassas Park, Va., three hours north. Before that, he also served as Community Economic Development Planner for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. 

