South Hill, VA – The CMH Family Dental Services practice located in the C.A.R.E. Building at 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill will be closed Friday afternoon, July 9th beginning at noon for renovations.
The CMH Family Dental Services practice will reopen on Monday morning, July 12th at 8:00 AM. Beginning on Monday, July 12th, all patients will need to enter through the C.A.R.E. Building main entrance and report to registration for the Family Dental Services practice. The former entrance for the Dental Services practice will become an exit only.
