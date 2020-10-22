Peter Jung, a senior at Brunswick Academy, is from South Korea and currently resides with Rev. James Kim’s family in Alberta.
Since the 9th grade, Jung has focused on earning an academic diploma from Brunswick Academy. His dedication to his academic success has resulted in achieving the ultimate level of all A’s. While remaining steadfast to high academic standards, Jung is a proud member of Brunswick Academy’s chapter of the National Honor Society. He thoroughly enjoys reading to the elementary and lower school students as part of the chapter’s school-wide literacy program.
Jung is also a member of Red Oak Ruritan Club where he serves the local community through a variety of activities. He participates in cooking and selling Brunswick Stew and Boston Butts for fundraisers for the town. In addition to serving his local community, Jung stays busy with his church. He has been a member of the church choir for the past three years and is an active participant in the Youth Group. Furthermore, Jung devotes time to his church by fulfilling its technological needs to include broadcasting Zoom meetings, setting up of microphones for services, and creating PowerPoint presentations.
After graduating from Brunswick Academy in May of 2021, Jung is planning to major in Aviation at North Dakota University.
