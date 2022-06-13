When the clock strikes 2 p.m. Thursday, it marks the start of the swimming season at the Community Youth Center, Ltd. pool.
Early arriving youth not only get a chance to cool in the pool, the first 50 to show up swim for free, thanks to a donation from the Community Health Action Team. The CHAT donation granting the first 50 kids free pool access daily runs through July 16.
The CYC Pool is open 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The cost for pool access is $3 unless you are one of the first 50 children to show up during the first month. The CYC has the only public swimming pool in Emporia-Greensville. It has opened every summer since 2012.
The CYC Pool season lasts slightly more than three months, with the final day slated for Aug. 27.
