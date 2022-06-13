-

CHAT Team grant writer Kristin Vaughan presents CYC President Thelma Atkins-Riley with a check to give free access to the first 50 children to swim free at the CYC Pool from June 16 to July 16. The green bags in boxes are CHAT bags with goodies for youth for the June 9 Kids 4 Life event at the Emporia Greensville Recreation Park. Pictured from left are Katherine Howerton, Rustin Jessee, Atkins-Riley, Walczykowski, Vaughan, MaRendia Garner, Kathe Ware, John Holtkamp.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

When the clock strikes 2 p.m. Thursday, it marks the start of the swimming season at the Community Youth Center, Ltd. pool.

Early arriving youth not only get a chance to cool in the pool, the first 50 to show up swim for free, thanks to a donation from the Community Health Action Team. The CHAT donation granting the first 50 kids free pool access daily runs through July 16.

The CYC Pool is open 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The cost for pool access is $3 unless you are one of the first 50 children to show up during the first month. The CYC has the only public swimming pool in Emporia-Greensville. It has opened every summer since 2012.

The CYC Pool season lasts slightly more than three months, with the final day slated for Aug. 27.