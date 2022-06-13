CHAT Team grant writer Kristin Vaughan presents CYC President Thelma Atkins-Riley with a check to give free access to the first 50 children to swim free at the CYC Pool from June 16 to July 16. The green bags in boxes are CHAT bags with goodies for youth for the June 9 Kids 4 Life event at the Emporia Greensville Recreation Park. Pictured from left are Katherine Howerton, Rustin Jessee, Atkins-Riley, Walczykowski, Vaughan, MaRendia Garner, Kathe Ware, John Holtkamp.