DEQ will be holding a 2022 Tier II Reporting webinar on Tues. Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon. This webinar will cover the mandatory reporting requirements and electronic submittal instructions for Tier II Reports (EPCRA Section 312) along with EPCRA Sections 302, 304 and 311 (for applicable facilities) for the 2022 reporting year. Facilities that possessed any OSHA hazardous chemical above certain threshold amounts for at least a 24-hour period are required to submit a Tier II Report.
While this webinar is primarily intended for Tier II report submitters, anyone who wants to learn more about EPCRA and Tier II Reporting may register for this training. If you are unable to attend the live webinar, you can register to receive a recording of the webinar or find the recording on our Community Right-to-Know webpage.
Petroleum Reimbursement Claims Update
As of Dec. 28, petroleum reimbursement claim payments are current. All delayed payments were posted for payment in the Dec. 28 payment batch. Weekly reports of reimbursement claims are available on the Petroleum Reimbursement webpage.
eDMR Submissions Update
The electronic Discharge Monitoring Reporting (e-DMR) system transitioned to a new platform on Aug. 1, 2022. Permit holders that have a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (VPDES) permit now use the myDEQ Portal for current e-DMR submissions. Permit Regulation 9VAC25-31-970 requires VPDES-regulated entities including the VPDES Individual Permit, the General Permit for Total Nitrogen and Total Phosphorus Discharges and Nutrient Trading in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in Virginia, and the General Permit for Discharges of Stormwater Associated with Industrial Activity to submit permit-required DMRs through the myDEQ Portal.
The remaining General Permits are not yet required to submit e-DMRs through the myDEQ Portal, but may voluntarily begin reporting before mandatory registration due dates that will be announced for each permit type. Learn more about eDMR submission and view helpful videos illustrating how to perform different activities in the myDEQ Portal system.
Comment on Groundwater Permit Manual
DEQ plays a critical role in the sustainable management of Virginia’s groundwater resources by providing a predictable process for the use and development of groundwater in eastern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore. To assist in these efforts, DEQ’s Office of Water Supply and Office of Water Withdrawal Permitting have developed the 2022 Groundwater Permit Manual to promote timely review of groundwater withdrawal applications and understanding of permit submission requirements by the regulated community. This manual includes application checklists for Individual Permits and the two newly effective General Permits. DEQ is accepting comments on the Groundwater Permit Manual and Boilerplates as part of an informal public comment period until Feb. 17, 2023, after which a formal 30-day comment period will be held. Comments may be submitted to Elizabeth Gallup.
Northern Long-Eared Bat Endangered Listing
On Nov. 30, 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced a final rule to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The rule takes effect on Jan. 30, 2023.
Under the Endangered Species Act, projects that require a federal action must be coordinated with the USFWS to determine the potential for a “take” of the protected species if suitable habitat is present within the project area. Projects that do not require a federal action may still need to coordinate with USFWS to determine if the activity will require conservation measures or an Incidental Take Permit. Though not specified in the final rule, we anticipate a restriction on tree clearing from April 1 to Nov. 15 for projects that have the potential to impact suitable northern long-eared bat habitat. USFWS has indicated that the tree clearing time of year restriction may be lifted for projects that demonstrate the absence of the species within the project area using an approved survey method.
The final rule provides a list of excluded activities that would not constitute a “take” of the species, including, but not limited to:
• Minimal tree removal and vegetation management activities that occur any time of the year outside of suitable forested/wooded habitat and more than 5 miles from known or potential hibernacula.
• Insignificant amounts of suitable forested/wooded habitat removal provided it occurs during the hibernation period and the modification of habitat does not significantly impair an essential behavior pattern such that it is likely to result in the actual killing or injury of northern long-eared bats after hibernation.
• Tree removal in highly developed urban areas (e.g., street trees, downtown areas).
• Mowing of existing (non-suitable forested/woodland habitat) rights-of-way.
• Maintenance, repair, and replacement activities conducted completely within existing, maintained utility rights-of-way provided there is no tree removal or tree trimming.
Additionally, USFWS is developing streamlining tools and guidance to help project proponents identify what types of activities may result in “take” under the Act.
Public Participation Opportunities
Visit the DEQ website for comment opportunities on pending enforcement orders and permit actions. The following regulatory actions are available for public comment:
• Emergency Energy Generator General Permit - Periodic review (comment by Jan. 9, 2023)
• Regulations Governing the Transportation of Hazardous Materials - Periodic review (comment by Jan. 9, 2023)
• Water Quality Standards Triennial Review - Final (comment by Jan. 18)
• VPDES Pesticides General Permit - Proposed reissuance (comment by Feb. 2; public hearing Jan. 11)
