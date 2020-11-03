Students received a Halloween surprise while picking up their biweekly learning packets from Greensville Elementary School on Friday.
Organizations and individuals in the Emporia-Greensville community donated 1,000 bags of candy for students and their parents to trick-or-treat from the safety of their vehicles.
Diane Rideout, a pre-K teacher at GES, organized the event. She said the amount of support shown by the community was unimaginable.
“We just wanted the kids to be safe but still get a treat for Halloween,” Rideout said. “The kids get to be kids.”
Rideout said 830 bags were needed to reach every GES student, and the extra 170 bags provided would be used for families and students of other schools.
