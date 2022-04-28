RICHMOND - Cassidy Dickens, a nursing student at Camp Community College, was recently honored as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society All-Virginia Academic Team at a ceremony at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel.
Cassidy, a resident of Emporia, will graduate Magna Cum Laude at Camp’s commencement May 13.
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is the international honor society for two-year colleges, symbolizing excellence in higher education and a commitment to students. PTK has recognized and encouraged scholarships among two-year college students for 85 years by providing stimulation and enrichment while promoting the academic integrity of the associate degree program.
Virginia is one of 39 states participating in the All-State Academic Teams program introduced in 1994 as a way to provide scholastic recognition to PTK members while promoting excellence at two-year colleges. The All-Virginia Academic Team is designed to recognize high achieving college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.
