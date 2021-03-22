If you seek employment, odds are you will have it if you attend the bi-annual Regional Job Fair. The event returns to Emporia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Veterans Memorial Park.
“Employers have been calling us like crazy asking if we are going to have another one,” Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center said.
The Job Assistance Center, Virginia Employment Commission, and Greensville Department of Social Services hosted the regional job fair in September. For the first time, the Golden Leaf Commons was not the site host.
The pandemic forced the event from the Golden Leaf Commons to an outdoor setting.
Thirty-eight employers converged on Veterans Memorial Park for the job fair, and many people left the event with employment.
The registration of vendors for the upcoming job fair began Monday. By early Tuesday afternoon, Pearson had heard from more than 20 employers interested in taking part.
As expected, Emporia-Greensville businesses will be well represented on April 22. Suppose the recent regional job fair history in Emporia is an indicator of what to expect. In that case, there will be representatives companies as far south as Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, as far east as Franklin, north to Chesterfield, and west to Mecklenburg County.
During the September job fair, Terri Coker of the VCU Health System said the Emporia-Greensville location for the event is perfect.
“We certainly need fresh new talent within the health system,” she said. “We have over 1,000 positions open for the VCU Health System. This is a great location because it’s located between several of our health systems.”
Suppose the April 22 event is similar to previous regional job fairs in Emporia. In that case, job seekers searching for a career in the medical field, law enforcement, education, truck driver, armed forces, manufacturing, and other professions will have plenty of options to apply for employment.
All registrations from vendors must be received by April 16. Completing and returning a Job Fair Registration guarantees an organization an on-site interview, free company advertising, vendor location, and lunch. Companies interested in setting up shop at the April 22 event can contact Pearson at sherry@jobshopinc.com, or 804-445-5710.
