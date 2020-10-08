Officer Tyrik Scott of the Emporia Police Department has received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving VA 2020 Law Enforcement Award. Scott received the award from Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Each year, MADD presents the award to one individual in each department across the state. Pinksaw said Scott led the Emporia department in DUI arrests during the 2019 calendar year. He praised Scott, saying he was “a very proactive officer.”
Scott was nominated for the award by Pinksaw and other officers in the department.
